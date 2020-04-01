NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A known serial burglar on parole has been arrested by Midtown Hills Precinct detectives on Wednesday on three counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
Maurice E. Bowers, 55, was spotted by Detectives in his Chevrolet Monte Carlo on 12th Avenue at Edgehill Avenue after his car was seen on surveillance cameras at a location he had burglarized.
In the month of March, Bowers broke into and stole from three different Nashville locations including Lipscomb University's Theatre Department, Cosmetic Surgery PC on 21st Avenue South and Green Hills Oral Surgery on Hillsboro Pike.
Bowers was jailed in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
in 2018, Bowers received a 7-year sentence for two burglary convictions.
