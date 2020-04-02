NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a serial burglar after he broke into a business on Saturday.
Police say 51-year-old Devantia Davis was arrested Thursday for breaking into Link Automotive Service in the 1200 block of Lebanon Pike on Saturday. Davis was arrested after he was seen walking on Lafayette Street. He is also a suspect in at least three other commercial burglaries in the area of Elm Hill Pike and Fesslers Lane.
Davis also has six burglary convictions since 2016.
He was been charged with one count of burglary for Saturday's crime and is being held on a $2,000 bond. He last received a 6-year probated sentence in January for four burglary convictions.
