NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - September is national preparedness month. Each year it aims to raise awareness about being prepared for disasters and emergencies before they happen.
This year’s theme is “prepare to protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.” Each week focuses on a different fundamental aspect of staying prepared.
FEMA is reminding everyone there are steps to take today to stay ahead of any event.
People should remember to protect valuable documents like your birth certificate. Experts said consider making copies in put them inside a fireproof or waterproof box. For more information, click here.
