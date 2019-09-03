Sentencing underway for Emanuel Samson in Antioch church shooting case
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Happening Tuesday, convicted Antioch church shooter Emanuel Samson will be sentenced on additional charges related to the case.
Emanuel Samson was sentenced of first degree murder back in May with life in prison with no possibility for parole. The jury returned a unanimous verdict after the church he committed the crime against said they did not want the state to seek the death penalty.
Samson was convicted of 43 counts against him for opening fire at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017, killing a woman.
