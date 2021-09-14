Joseph Daniels will learn his prison fate for the death of his son.

CHARLOTTE, TN. (WSMV) - Joseph Daniels will learn his prison fate for the death of his son.

Daniels was found guilty of five crimes, including second-degree murder.

Joe Daniels has been missing since the spring of 2018. He has never been found dead or alive.

But during his trial, one of Joseph's other children testified about the beating the night baby Joe went missing.

News 4 will be in the courtroom when the proceedings start at 1 p.m. and will have details on the sentencing at 4 p.m.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.