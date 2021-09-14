CHARLOTTE, TN. (WSMV) - Joseph Daniels will learn his prison fate for the death of his son.
Daniels was found guilty of five crimes, including second-degree murder.
Joe Daniels has been missing since the spring of 2018. He has never been found dead or alive.
But during his trial, one of Joseph's other children testified about the beating the night baby Joe went missing.
News 4 will be in the courtroom when the proceedings start at 1 p.m. and will have details on the sentencing at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.