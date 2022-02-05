NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The trial of Travis Reinking for the shooting deaths of four people at Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, in 2018, culminated in guilty verdicts on Friday.

The jury found Reinking guilty on all 16 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder.

All parties were back in court on Saturday to determine the punishment associated with those four first-degree murder convictions. Sentencing for the other convictions will be dealt with by the court at a later date.

The jury heard emotional impact statements from family members of the victims on Saturday. Joe Perez's father and mother took the stand. His mother struggled through her time, frequently breaking down in tears while describing the loss of her son.

Taurean Sanderlin's aunt followed with memories of her own.

"He not only had a beautiful smile," she described. "But Taurean had a laughter that when you heard it, you couldn’t help but laughed with him."

Aakilah DaSilva's mother gave an emotional account of that day in 2018, when her she arrived to the scene at the Waffle House.

"I saw Aakilah’s shoes through the ambulance door and cried out to him," she described to the jury. "I prayed to God that he would respond."

She followed by saying, "I didn’t lose my son, Aakilah. He was taken from me."

The jury was shown photos of the Reinking's victims at the scene in 2018, during the prosecution's closing arguments.

On Friday, the fifth day of the trial, both sides presented their closing arguments.

Travis Reinking and his defense team pleaded not guilty on the basis of insanity, given that he is a diagnosed schizophrenic. There was never a question of whether Reinking was the shooter or not, but rather if he, mentally, knew what he did was wrong.

After hearing closing arguments from both sides, the jury decided he did know, and went through with it anyway.

Reinking walked into a Waffle House restaurant in Antioch, Tennessee, on April 22, 2018, and opened fire on the patrons, killing four of them. James Shaw Jr. tackled Reinking while he was reloading his rifle and prevented more people from being killed.