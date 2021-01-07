NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hours after making a joint commitment to challenge the electoral college vote, Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty reversed course and voted to confirm the results of the election.

Blackburn and Hagerty joined a number of Republicans in Congress who changed their mind about challenging the electoral vote after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon.

Blackburn and Hagerty had previously said in a combined statement that they would be "taking a united stand against the tainted electoral results from the recent Presidential election."

Both said said they would vote against the certification of the 2020 election results.

Yesterday, both Tennessee senators took to Twitter to condemn the rioters.

Hagerty tweeted saying “I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence.”

Blackburn also went on to tweet saying “I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results.”

Congress certifying the Joe Biden's presidential election victory was the last step before inauguration on January 20.

In a statement posted to Twitter by aides, President Donald Trump acknowledged defeat in the Nov. 3 election for the first time and committed to an orderly transition of power.

Sens. Kelly Loeffler, Steve Daines and James Lankford also voted to confirm the results after previously committing to an objection.

