NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- After weeks of political discord surrounding Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, the U.S. Senate confirmed Pres. Donald Trump's nominee on Saturday in a 50-48 vote.
Kavanaugh's appointment to the nation's highest court was called into question after allegations of sexual assault surfaced from multiple women. The confirmation hearing was delayed so that the FBI could conducted a one-week investigation into the allegations.
Both Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker of Tennessee voted in favor of Kavanaugh. Here's what each of the state's leaders had to say about their decision:
SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER
“I voted to confirm Judge Kavanaugh because of his 26 years of distinguished public service and his reputation as a superior jurist, lawyer and teacher. It would be fundamentally unfair and a dangerous precedent not to confirm him because of an uncorroborated alleged sexual assault 36 years ago.
“Between 1993 and 2018 the FBI interviewed nearly 150 persons in six separate background checks of Judge Kavanaugh. I have reviewed the results of these background checks. It appears that in every interview the FBI asked whether the interviewee was aware of alcohol or prescription drug abuse by Judge Kavanaugh. Not one person interviewed said they knew of such a problem or of inappropriate sexual behavior.
“I also reviewed the seventh background check involving Judge Kavanaugh, which was conducted earlier this week. It confirmed that the only person who remembers the incident Dr. Ford alleges is Dr. Ford, including the four others she said were present, each of whom stated under penalty of felony that it didn’t happen or that they don’t remember any such incident.
“Senate Democrats have treated Judge Kavanaugh as innocent until nominated. They have victimized him and Dr. Ford and their families. They have diminished the United States Senate and its confirmation process by their embarrassing irresponsibility.”
SEN. BOB CORKER
“I am very confident in my vote. I am looking forward to it. I talked to Judge Kavanaugh this morning and thanked him for his willingness to serve the country in this manner and to go through all of this. I talked to Don McGahn, who I think is going to leave the White House whenever he leaves with a tremendous legacy for our country. I talked to Susan Collins yesterday and thanked her for a speech that, to me, was historic and not only reflected well on all Republicans, but I think the Senate as a whole. It is a big day. It is a great day for our nation. And I look forward to the vote...”
