Twenty-one residents of Parthenon Towers in Nashville were honored during a special graduation ceremony Thursday.
They completed an eight-class program called Senior Tech Academy.
The program is a partnership between MDHA and the Nashville Public Library. Using donated Amazon Fire Tablets from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, library instructors teach residents at MDHA properties across Nashville how to use the internet.
Instructors go over everything from how to set up an email account, how to access online banking and health information, and how to use social media to connect with family and friends.
Once the students graduate, they can keep their tablet.
Since the program started, they have handed out 180 tablets at four MDHA properties.
They are currently out of funding and looking for new ways to provide tablets to residents for free.
The library is always looking for volunteers to help with the classes. You do not need to be tech savvy, just have a basic understanding. You can sign up by going to www.HON.org.
