NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Linda Saliba jumped at the opportunity to sign her 75-year-old husband up for the vaccine last week.
"Every time slot had been taken care of for a month," she explained that she wasn't quick enough: 4,800 people beat her to the sign-up, leaving her husband on the waitlist. "I've been very frustrated," she said. "He's a diabetic. He had some major health issues last year, and he really needs the vaccine."
Saliba and her husband are not alone. About 700 Davidson County residents are currently on the waitlist. "How's this going to work?" She asked. "Who do I contact to find out when we're scheduled to get a vaccine? I feel like we're just left in the dark."
News4 reached out to the Metro Nashville Health Department. A spokesperson said they've been getting vaccine shipments about once a week, more slots will come open as more vaccine is available, and they are currently managing distribution to ensure every person who gets their first dose, gets their second.
The Health Department also launched a standby list Monday, which is different form the waitlist. Senior citizens' spots on the waitlist are being held.
The standby list is open to anyone every day, who can arrive at the Five Points vaccination clinic within 30 minutes of closing and is interested in receiving potential extra vaccine at the end of the day.
Extra doses will be determined at 2:30 p.m. You can be added to the list by emailing COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov with a phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.