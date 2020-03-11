Dorothy Baccus and her gal pals are at the Fifty Forward senior center five days a week.
Sometimes they read the bible.
Sometimes they play cards.
Sometimes they just reminisce.
"I tell you, one day we had, I really enjoyed that Easter egg hunt. I never thought, I said, 'here I am over 50-years-old, I'm running around picking up plastic eggs like I'm a child.' We was out there just giggling. We had a good time," said Baccus.
They know being around people is good for the soul.
"Like when I come in I feel so overjoyed because at the desk people are smiling," said Barbara Hill.
So i'ts unfortunate that right now, being around people could also be bad for their health.
"We have a lot of people that would be lonely because some of them live in places and they're not going to mingle with other people," said Baccus.
The executives at Fifty Forward know that.
It's why they exist.
So while they are taking Coronavirus precautions: cleaning and following CDC guidance, they've also made the decision to stay open.
"Isolation, I think, is tremendous and it absolutely does have an impact on an older adults' lives and socialization, I think, decreases that socialization," said Sallie Hussey, the CEO of Fifty Forward.
Its good news for people like Baccus.
"They keep me out of trouble," said Baccus.
"I would miss it a lot because I would miss the people," said Hill.
