NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Senior living facilities like Belmont Village are limiting community entry to essential visitors as coronavirus fears spread across the state and US.
That senior facility suspending all routine social visits at this time too.
It’s a stance others are adopting as well. Brookdale Senior Living says they’re following local and state guidance as it pertains to visitors but have stopped sponsored and planned group outings.
With facilities limiting access, we spoke to an in-home senior care company, , Shine and Care at Home.
Their director Anita Shimirimana says of their caregivers, “We’re asking them to wash their hands more often. They usually do wash their hands, but we’re asking them to wash their hands more often, whatever they do with their clients to make sure their clients are safe also that they’re safe. Also their families are safe.”
This particular company says they service clients across Middle Tennessee and has a staff of almost 60 caregivers.
For many of their elderly clients and the people with disabilities that they serve, they rely on the at home care. “There’s some clients that don’t have anybody to help them and they depend on our caregivers to get ready for the day, breakfast, something, when they can’t get out of the bed, they need help,” says Shimirimana.
At this point Shimirimana says they won’t plan on stopping care to the vulnerable patients but they’re asking that both clients and caregivers speak up if they start getting any cold or flu symptoms.
