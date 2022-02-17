Congress push to protect children online

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Congress is stepping in against tech giants, hoping to better protect children on social media platforms.

The Kids Online Safety Act is a bipartisan effort by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Blackburn and Blumenthal believe tech giants are repeatedly failing children online and this measure will provide kids and parents with tools and safeguards to protect against threats to children’s health.

In the last year, the two senators have held five hearings with some of the heads of social media companies, including Instagram. This comes after a whistleblower exposed Instagram execs for knowing the platform could be harmful to some teen users, especially girls.

Internal documents also suggested Instagram led to teenage girls to feeling worse about their body image.

Instagram has implemented new safety tools, such as a ‘take a break’ feature to stop endless scrolling, nudges to stop teens from dwelling on one topic, and soon-to-come parental controls. The two senators believe it is too little, too late.

“Self-policing based on trust is no longer a viable solution," Blumenthal said, and Blackburn just wants some accountability: “We are asking you have some empathy and take some responsibility.”

The Safety Act would require social media platforms to provide minors with options to protect their information, including disabling addictive product features, and opt-out of algorithmic recommendations.

More details from the measure would:

The Safety Act has been endorsed by several advocacy groups like Common Sense Media and the American Psychological Association.

