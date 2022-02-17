NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two United States Senators introduced a new law Thursday to make sure kids are safer online.
Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced the “Kids Online Safety Act” Legislation. Both Senators said tech giants are repeatedly failing children online, and this act will provide kids and parents with tools and safeguards to protect against threats to children’s health.
In 2021, Senator Blackburn and Blumenthal held five hearings with some of the heads of social media companies such as Instagram, following internal research shared by a whistleblower that showed Instagram executives knew the platform could be harmful to soon teen users.
Those documents obtained by News4 suggested Instagram led one out of three teen girl users to feel worse about their body image. While the CEO pointed to new safety tools on the app, the senators said it was too little too late.
“Self-policing based on trust is no longer a viable solution,” Senator Blumenthal said.
“We are asking you have some empathy and take some responsibility,” Senator Blackburn added.
According to the bill, the safety act requires that social media platforms provide minors with options to protect their information. This includes disabling addictive product features and opting out of algorithmic recommendations.
Some things the act would do include:
- Give parents new controls and identify harmful behavior
- Create responsibility for social media platforms to prevent and mitigate harm to minors (like promotion of self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, sexual exploitation)
- Perform an annual independent audit that assesses the risks to minors
- Academic and public interest organizations with access to critical datasets
The act has been endorsed so far by several advocacy groups such as Common Sense Media and The American Psychological Association.
