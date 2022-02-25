WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) – President Joe Biden announced his nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy on Friday.

Biden will officially nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, which would make her the first black woman to ever sit on the high court, if approved.

Biden has been vocal about his plans to nominate a black woman if presented with the chance two years ago, when he was fighting for the Democratic presidential nod. He doubled down last month when Justice Stephen Breyer announced he was retiring from the Court.

His announcement caused an outpouring of criticism, both good and bad. One side welcomes the favoritism because it is long overdue; whereas the other side would rather the President consider the most qualified person to fill the vacancy, regardless of race or gender.

Tennessee senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty were quick to weigh in on Friday’s announcement.

Senator Hagerty welcomes the nominee and looks forward to the opportunity to speak with Jackson.

“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination,” Senator Hagerty said. “I expect a nominee for the Supreme Court to have a strong record of and commitment to upholding the rule of law…and I look forward to meeting personally with Judge Jackson soon to learn first-hand about her background, beliefs, and perspective on the role of a Supreme Court justice.”

Senator Blackburn shared similar sentiments but was concerned about the timing of the announcement.

“President Biden’s announcement just days after an unprovoked full-scale invasion by Russia is extremely inappropriate,” said Senator Blackburn. “Once again, Biden is putting the demands of the radical progressive left ahead of what is best for our nation.”

She followed by saying her perceived failures by President Biden will not affect her process of vetting the new Supreme Court nominee.

“I cannot hold President Biden’s failure to lead our nation against his nominee,” Senator Blackburn said. “I do plan on meeting with the President’s nominee in person, and thoroughly vetting her record to determine if she is a person of high character. A Supreme Court nominee must be committed to upholding the rule of law and Constitution, as written.”

President Biden is expected to formally announce Ketanji Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States on Friday afternoon from the White House.