NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn voted to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.
The U.S. Senate just confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court.— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) October 27, 2020
I voted to confirm Judge Barrett because she demonstrates all the characteristics I look for in a judge—respect for the law, intelligence, scholarship, integrity, and steady temperament. pic.twitter.com/PSj4akMZfX
In a statement Monday night, Sen. Alexander said that Barrett had what he was looking for in a judge.
“I voted to confirm Judge Barrett because she demonstrates all the characteristics I look for in a judge -- respect for the law, intelligence, scholarship, integrity, and steady temperament. She is well-qualified and has said she will decide cases based upon the law, not her personal views. I have no doubt she will make an excellent Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.”
Sen. Blackburn also voted to confirm Judge Barrett and tweeted her support for President Trump's nominee following the confirmation hearing.
Tonight, I was pleased to vote to confirm Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court, and I look forward to calling her Justice Barrett. https://t.co/sR8nWvEdNS— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 27, 2020
Judge Barrett was confirmed by a 52 to 48 vote. She took the first of two oaths necessary to officially join the high court Monday night. She will take the second oath later today.
