NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Longtime Tennessee state Senator Thelma Harper will be the first African American woman to lie in the Tennessee State Capitol.
Sen. Harper passed away on April 22nd at 80-years-old. Her family stated that she died peacefully and unexpectedly.
She was the first African American woman elected to the Tennessee state Senate and was the longest serving female state Senator in state history when she retired.
Sen. Harper tackled major projects, she held a famous yearly Easter egg hunt, and of course, everyone knows the hats that became her trademark style.
"She dedicated her life to her family and serving the people of Tennessee and the 19th District in the Senate and the 2nd District in the Metro Council. On behalf of our entire family we are extremely grateful for all your support through the years," her family said in a statement.
Linda Harper announced a series of visitations that will start on Monday to honor her mother.
- Monday, May 3rd - "Serving God & Community First"
- Community Farewell Viewing
- Shrader Lane Church of Christ
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Open to the public; Mask required
- Tuesday, May 4th - "The People's Advocate in the Metro Council"
- Senator Thelma Harper to lie in city courthouse
- Historic Metropolitan Courthouse & City Hall
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Open to the public; Mask required
- Wednesday, May 5th - "From Sharecropper's Daughter to the Senate"
- Senator Thelma Harper to lie in State
- Tennessee State Capitol
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Open to the public; Mask required
- Thursday, May 6th - "Hats off to Senator Thelma Harper"
- Final Visitation
- 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Tennessee State University, Kean Hall
- Open to the public with mask required and capacity limitations protocol
- Final Visitation
