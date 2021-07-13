NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn voiced her support for growing protests in Cuba against worsening living conditions and a deteriorating economy.
Senator Blackburn said she supported those working to end "the ravages of socialism in Cuba" and called on President Joe Biden to step up his support for the protesters.
The United States cannot stay silent about the uprising in Cuba. Will Joe Biden draw a line in the sand against communism or cower to the left? pic.twitter.com/QSsVWXkYPX— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 12, 2021
President Biden released a statement Monday calling on Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel to listen and serve his people's needs.
"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," the statement read.
