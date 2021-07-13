Marsha Blackburn
 

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

 
 (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn voiced her support for growing protests in Cuba against worsening living conditions and a deteriorating economy. 

Senator Blackburn said she supported those working to end "the ravages of socialism in Cuba" and called on President Joe Biden to step up his support for the protesters. 

President Biden released a statement Monday calling on Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel to listen and serve his people's needs. 

Biden calls on Cuban regime to 'hear their people and serve their needs' amid rare protests

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba's authoritarian regime," the statement read. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.