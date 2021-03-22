NASHVILLE (WSMV) - U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn spent Sunday visiting the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona.
Sen. Blackburn received updates on the migrant situation at the border, as thousands of children have rushed to the border to seek asylum in the United States.
March 21, 2021
"We are seeing it all, and of course here where we are, they want to stop construction," Blackburn said. "The monsoon is setting in and you are going to have a lot of destroyed environment in this area."
Senator Blackburn criticized the Biden administration's handling of immigration and the halting of border wall construction along the southern border.
A spokesperson for the senator said she visited the border in Arizona along with Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.
Pinal County is reportedly located 60 miles north of the U.S. Mexico Border and Cochise County is along the southern border.
The county sheriff's office says they are also dealing with car pursuits and drugs crossing over the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.