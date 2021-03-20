NASHVILLE (WSMV) - U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is set to visit the U.S./Mexico border on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the senator said she will be visiting the border in Arizona along with Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.
President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border,” Senator Blackburn said.
“Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say, and hiding the truth from the American people. I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand.
Pinal County is reportedly located 60 miles north of the U.S. Mexico Border and Cochise County is along the southern border.
