WASHINGTON, D.C. - (WSMV) - Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), delivered her opening statement at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's hearing for confirmation to the Supreme Court. 

"Judge Barrett, congratulations to you and your family," Senator Blackburn began. "I'm delighted to see you back in the room. I am thrilled to see you are here with us today. We have had 164 American citizens nominated to the Supreme Court, and today is the fifth time that we have had a female judge come before us. We welcome you."

Senator Blackburn also said Barrett will be "an intellectual powerhouse on the Supreme Court" and that she will "steer their focus toward textualism and originalism as rightful guiding philosophies." 

