WASHINGTON, D.C. - (WSMV) - Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), delivered her opening statement at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's hearing for confirmation to the Supreme Court.
"Judge Barrett, congratulations to you and your family," Senator Blackburn began. "I'm delighted to see you back in the room. I am thrilled to see you are here with us today. We have had 164 American citizens nominated to the Supreme Court, and today is the fifth time that we have had a female judge come before us. We welcome you."
Senator Blackburn also said Barrett will be "an intellectual powerhouse on the Supreme Court" and that she will "steer their focus toward textualism and originalism as rightful guiding philosophies."
To view Senator Blackburn's full remarks, click here.
MORE COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.