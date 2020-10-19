'It would help' if Trump wore a mask, GOP health committee leader says

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said that he thinks it would "help" if President Donald Trump wore a mask because it would eliminate political stigma around doing so as the coronavirus continues to spread across the US.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee senator and U.S. health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander released a statement today defending Dr. Anthony Fauci after recent attacks from President Trump.

“Dr. Fauci is one of our country’s most distinguished public servants. He has served six presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of COVID-19, and it would be safer to go back to school and back to work and out to eat.”

Recently the President had some harsh words for Dr. Fauci, even referring to him as a “disaster.”

To read President Trump's remarks in full, click here

