(WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Kerry Roberts has been admitted to a hospital after suffering an aneurysm.
My thoughts and prayers are with Senator @kerryeroberts tonight. Senator Roberts was taken to the hospital this afternoon after suffering an aneurysm. He is currently stable and alert. He will be kept at the hospital for observation as he recovers.— Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) October 10, 2020
Senator Randy McNally tweeted Senator Roberts is stable and alert. He will be kept at the hospital for observation as he recovers.
