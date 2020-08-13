NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud on Wednesday.
Sen. Robinson is accused of stealing more than $600,000 in federal grant money meant for a healthcare school she directed in Memphis.
Robinson is currently facing charges for dozens of counts of wire fraud, theft and embezzlement.
Robinson says she plans to fight the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.