NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud on Wednesday. 

Sen. Robinson is accused of stealing more than $600,000 in federal grant money meant for a healthcare school she directed in Memphis. 

Robinson is currently facing charges for dozens of counts of wire fraud, theft and embezzlement. 

Robinson says she plans to fight the charges. 

