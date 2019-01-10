NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) has introduced her first bill to the U.S. Senate that would strip all abortion providers of federal funding.
The bill, S. 105, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, would guarantee those providers would not get funding under Title X of the Public Health Service Act.
"Tennesseans and the American people do not want their tax dollars funding abortions," Senator Blackburn said in a statement, "They have made this position clear time and again. Hardworking taxpayers do not want to subsidize the business of abortion providers and entities such as Planned Parenthood."
News4 reach out to Planned Parenthood for comment on Blackburn's bill, and we will update this story when we hear back.
