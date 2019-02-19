Marsha Blackburn

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., watches election returns in her race for the U.S. Senate with former Gov. Phil Bredesen Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Franklin, Tenn.

 (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) announced Tuesday that her Nashville office will open March 1.

The office, located at 3322 West End Ave, Suite 610, is the senator's sixth office in the state.

“We are thrilled to be opening our Nashville office next month,” Senator Blackburn said in a news release. “The opening of our last state office in Nashville will complete our in-state set-up. Since being sworn in on January 3, we have been working each and every day to serve Tennesseans across the state.”

Below is a full list of Blackburn's offices:

 

Chattanooga

10 West M. L. King Blvd., 6th Floor

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Phone: 423-541-2939

Fax: 423-541-2944

 

Jackson

91 Stonebridge Blvd, Suite 103

Jackson, TN 38305

Phone: 731-660-3971

Fax: 731-660-3978

 

Knoxville

800 Market Street, Suite 121

Knoxville, TN 37902

Phone: 865-540-3781

Fax: 865-540-7952

 

Memphis

100 Peabody Place, Suite 1125

Memphis, TN 38103

Phone: 901-527-9199

Fax: 901-527-9515

 

Nashville

3322 West End Avenue, Suite 610

Nashville, TN 37203

Phone & Fax Numbers to Follow

 

Tri-Cities

1105 East Jackson Blvd, Suite 4

Jonesborough, TN 37659

Phone: 423-753-4009

Fax: 423-788-0250

 

Washington, D.C.

B40B Dirksen Senate Office

Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: 202-224-3344

Fax: 202-228-0566

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

