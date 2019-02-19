NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) announced Tuesday that her Nashville office will open March 1.
The office, located at 3322 West End Ave, Suite 610, is the senator's sixth office in the state.
“We are thrilled to be opening our Nashville office next month,” Senator Blackburn said in a news release. “The opening of our last state office in Nashville will complete our in-state set-up. Since being sworn in on January 3, we have been working each and every day to serve Tennesseans across the state.”
Below is a full list of Blackburn's offices:
Chattanooga
10 West M. L. King Blvd., 6th Floor
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Phone: 423-541-2939
Fax: 423-541-2944
Jackson
91 Stonebridge Blvd, Suite 103
Jackson, TN 38305
Phone: 731-660-3971
Fax: 731-660-3978
Knoxville
800 Market Street, Suite 121
Knoxville, TN 37902
Phone: 865-540-3781
Fax: 865-540-7952
Memphis
100 Peabody Place, Suite 1125
Memphis, TN 38103
Phone: 901-527-9199
Fax: 901-527-9515
Nashville
3322 West End Avenue, Suite 610
Nashville, TN 37203
Phone & Fax Numbers to Follow
Tri-Cities
1105 East Jackson Blvd, Suite 4
Jonesborough, TN 37659
Phone: 423-753-4009
Fax: 423-788-0250
Washington, D.C.
B40B Dirksen Senate Office
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: 202-224-3344
Fax: 202-228-0566
