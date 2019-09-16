WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) -- Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced legislation that would require DNA testing of children traveling with family, but without legal documentation, at a port of entry.
Blackburn joined Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, together seated as the first two Republican women to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, in introduction of the legislation, S. 2420, the "End Child Trafficking Now Act of 2019".
The Immigration and Nationality Act would be amended by the bill, to require DNA testing to substantiate the familial relationship between an adult and the minor accompanying them at the border.
Read the full release from Senator Blackburn's office, here.
