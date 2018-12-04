Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A resolution released Tuesday in the state senate is looking to honor Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe after being named Tennessee Sheriff of the Year.

According to the resolution proposed by Senator Kerry Roberts, Sheriff Bledsoe "has shown exceptional leadership and ability while leading his department and county through the search for Baby Joe and the murder of Dickson County Deputy Daniel Baker."

Bledsoe was recently named Sheriff of the Year by the Tennessee Sheriffs' Association and was recognized at TSA's annual conference in Murfreesboro. Bledsoe began his career in law enforcement in 1986. In 27 years, Bledsoe served in several positions including deputy sheriff, patrolman, field training officer, corporal, D.A.R.E. instructer, detective, narcotics detective, state agent, and special deputy U.S. Marshal.

