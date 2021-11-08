NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
To provide candidates with plenty of time to come forward and meet with the people of Senate District 9, Bell decided to make this announcement early.
“I am incredibly thankful for the continued support, friendship, and kindness of my constituents who have entrusted me to represent them for the past 15 years," Bell said in a statement. "Just as I knew it was time for me to run for office in 2006, I feel it is now time to move to the next chapter of my life and pass the leadership mantle for this district to a new state senator.”
Bell was first elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2006. He then moved to the State Senate in 2010, where he represents Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, and Polk Counties in Senate District 9.
In addition to chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bell held several other leadership positions during his tenure. He served as the leader for the Senate Government Operations Committee from 2012 to 2018.
Throughout this period, Bell fought for Tennessee's boards and commissions to take greater accountability to make them more efficient and customer friendly.
During his time in the House of Representatives, he chaired for the Children and Family Subcommittee and was Freshman Leader in the Republican Caucus.
Bell also strongly advocated for Second Amendment rights during his legislative tenure. The laws he sponsored include the right to carry a firearm without a permit, legislation preventing facilities in Tennessee from performing abortions using Tennessee taxpayer money, and multiple laws strengthening penalties for human trafficking.
Bell will serve until a new state senator is elected in the regular general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
