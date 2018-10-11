Three Tennessee federal judges were confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate, including Sen. Mark Norris, R-Memphis, who was Senate Majority Leader.
Norris was confirmed as U.S. District Court Judge for the Western District of Tennessee while Eli Richardson was confirmed as a district judge for the Middle District and Cliff Corker was confirmed for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
Richardson is in private practice after serving in the Department of Justice, including the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI.
“Eli Richardson will be an asset to the federal bench. His professional experience – as a litigator, FBI special agent and federal prosecutor in the Middle District of Tennessee, where he was appointed the office’s Criminal Chief – make him uniquely qualified for this position,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, said in a news release. “Tennessee is fortunate to have such a well-qualified nominee who is willing to serve, and I’m glad the Senate confirmed his nomination today because it will help bring relief to a crowded docket.”
“Eli Richardson has quite a distinguished career having served as a FBI agent, federal prosecutor, U.S. embassy legal adviser, and private attorney,” added Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, in a news release. “His diverse background and knowledge in civil and criminal matters will serve the Middle District well. I was honored to recommend Eli for this position, and I am glad his confirmation will help alleviate the high caseload in the Middle District.”
Norris has been the Senate Majority Leader since 2007 after first being elected in 2000.
"Congratulations to my friend Mark Norris on his confirmation as U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee. Mark has been a smart and thoughtful legislator. He will be a smart and thoughtful judge,” said Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, in a statement. “I have proudly served with Mark for many years. I have always admired the care and thoroughness he brings to public service. As our Senate Majority Leader, Mark has been an indispensable asset not just to the Senate but to state government as a whole. While we will all miss his keen mind, sound judgment and strong leadership in state government, we can take comfort in the fact our federal courts have gained an outstanding judge."
Corker has served as U.S. Magistrate in the Eastern District of Tennessee since 2015 prior to Thursday’s confirmation.
“Judge Corker’s 20 years of legal experience, including being selected in 2015 by the District Court judges for the Eastern District of Tennessee to serve as a U.S. Magistrate Judge, make him uniquely qualified for this position,” Alexander said in a statement.
The three confirmations were one of 15 approved on Thursday after Republican and Democratic Senate leaders reached a broad deal that will allow senators to depart Washington until after election day.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, made the agreement public when he announced votes on three circuit court judges and 12 district court judges.
