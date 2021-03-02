Bill Tracker Click to follow the status for SB765

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee is set to discuss a bill that would allow citizens to carry a handgun without a permit.

The legislation is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s 2021 key administration bills in his legislative package he announced last week.

The bill would allow anyone over the age of 21 to carry a firearm in public without a permit. Lee said the bill will also enhance penalties for firearm theft.

“You learn real quick that the permit doesn’t make us any safer as a state,” Tennessee Firearms Association President John Harris told News4 in a January interview.

Currently in Tennessee gunowners are required to get a permit to carry, which includes training, background checks and finger-printings.

Democrats counter that people would be allowed to carry without training and without a background check.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Vincent Dixie, D-Nashville, told News4 in January that he feels like carrying a weapon is a heavy responsibility that should continue to be cross-checked.

“With the crime rate that we have going up, especially during this pandemic, this is not what we need, more guns on the street, and really, people with untrained abilities with guns on the streets,” Dixie said in January.

Harris counters that most concealed carry gun owners already go through a thorough process before they even get a gun.

“Most of the people who acquire a firearm in the first place must go through a background check, because most people, not all but most, buy them from a licensed dealer and to do that they must go through a federally-required background check,” Harris said in January.