CHARLOTTE, NC (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn expressed her displeasure after the New York Times and NPR fact checked her remarks following her speech at the Republican National Convention, where she spoke about the “brave men and women serving in our armed forces and resilient law enforcement officers.”
Senator Blackburn wrote thanks and gratitude do not need to be fact checked and called the action "shameful." She also labeled it as "another deranged example of how the liberal media is working overtime to elect Joe Biden."
Senator Blackburn also accused media outlets like CNN, the New York Times and NPR for speaking highly of the speakers at the Democratic National Convention and cutting coverage on the Republican National Convention to open remarks for discussion among "their far-Left pundits and 'analysts.'"
Senator Blackburn labeled this another reason why she is endorsing President Donald Trump to retain his presidency. She claims President Trump will hold the media accountable and continue standing with American heroes that "the Left and media are trying to cancel."
