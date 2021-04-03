NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn responded to Major League Baseball moving their All-Star game out of Georgia in a series of tweets.

After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new voting bill into effect that made many changes to the state's voting laws, Major League Baseball responded to the decision by moving its All-Star game out of Atlanta to a new undecided location.

MLB to move All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions MLB is moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to new voting restrictions, the organization announced in a press release Friday.

This move by MLB has received praise and criticism from many. Sen. Blackburn joined in on the criticism by taking to Twitter and accusing MLB of moving the game to promote the 'Democrat agenda'.

Moving the All-Star game is about the Democrat agenda. Shame on you, @MLB — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 3, 2021

Se. Blackburn isn't the first politician to weigh in on the decision. The White House has expressed President Biden's approval toward MLB's move saying, "supports the decision."

The Tennessee Senator continued to prompt a response from MLB on Twitter asking, "How much of your licensed merchandise is made in communist China?" and "What do you say to communist Cuba".

Major League Baseball has not responded to the senator's statements at this time.