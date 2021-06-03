NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn said on Twitter Thursday that she is working hard to get the I-40 bridge in Memphis repaired quickly.
Crews began repairs to the closed bridge on May 19th after a substantial fracture in the bridge's infrastructure was discovered.
The bridge serves as a major artery between Tennessee and Arkansas and as of now, there is no official date set for reopening.
Tennesseans want Memphis’ I-40 up and operational again — I’ll be working hard to get that done safely and quickly.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 3, 2021
Sen. Blackburn assured in her tweet that the Interstate 40 bridge will be repaired "...safely and quickly."
The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Arkansas Department of Transportation are completing repairs to the bridge in two phases. Until then, all traffic for the bridge is being detoured to the I-55 bridge.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the Interstate 40 bridge and speak with Tennessee and Arkansas officials on Thursday.
