NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn has responded to the car the rammed into the United States Capitol this afternoon that hit two police officers.
"I am praying for the United States Capitol Police Officers that were injured in the line of duty today. These brave officers put their life on the line each and every day to defend our Capitol," said Sen. Blackburn.
Shortly after Sen. Blackburn expressed her feelings about the officers affected in this morning's incident, Capitol police had announced that one of the officers injured in the event had died.
