WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Shortly after news broke announcing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement honoring the late justice.
Senator Blackburn called Ginsburg "smart" and a "talented trailblazer for women in the judiciary."
You can read the full statement from Senator Blackburn below.
Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary. She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country. My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.