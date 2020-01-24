WASHINGTON (WSMV) - Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has drawn criticism this week for reading, tweeting and making unverified claims against a witness during the impeachment trial.
During testimonies in the ongoing trial, Blackburn was spotted reading "Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America," a book by Kimberley Strassel. When conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin tweeted that Blackburn would "improve her understanding of the facts and law if she paid attention," Blackburn shot back, saying, "busy mamas are the best at multi-tasking."
First – I'm reading Resistance (At All Costs) by Kim Strassel. Read the chapter on obstruction. It provides good insights into today’s proceedings. Second – busy mamas are the best at multi-tasking. Try it. https://t.co/AEHW19ZztL— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 23, 2020
Since senators are not allowed to have their phones with them during the impeachment trial, News4 asked Blackburn's office how the senator was tweeting.
"The tweets coming from the Senator’s account throughout the trial are executed with her language by her communications team," a spokesperson said.
Impeachment trial guidelines issued by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minorty Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) also say that "Reading materials should be confined to only those readings which pertain to the matter before the Senate."
When asked about Blackburn's book choice, the spokesperson said Strassel's book "includes a key section on how Democrats have trivialized this impeachment process" and that Blackburn has been "diligently following this trial from the outset and will continue to fulfill her constitutional responsibility." The spokesperson also said Blackburn chose the book because of its "relevance to the trial."
Blackburn faced more scrutiny when she—or her communications team, apparently—made unverified claims on Twitter that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security aide who testified about the Ukraine scandal during the impeachment trial, criticized the United States in front of Russians when he was serving overseas. Vindman's lawyer responded by calling the claims "defamatory," according to The Washington Post.
“While Senator Blackburn fires off defamatory tweets, Lieutenant Colonel Vindman will continue to do what he has always done: serve our country dutifully and with honor,” said David Pressman, Vindman's lawyer.
Blackburn responded to Pressman's statement during an interview on The Laura Ingraham Angle on Fox News. "I talk to a lot of military members on a regular basis,"Blackburn said. "They have a real problem with some of the things and the manner in which [Vindman] conducted himself in this matter."
President Donald Trump retweeted a clip of the interview that Blackburn posted to twitter.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday night, Blackburn appeared on Ingraham's show while the trial was still going on.
Blackburn is not the only member of Congress finding ways to stay occupied during the impeachment trail, which is expected to last at least two weeks. On Thursday, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) distributed fidget spinners to fellow senators.
