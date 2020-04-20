NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A United States senator for Tennessee is looking to hold China accountable for the Coronavirus.
Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who was recently appointed to the president’s advisory group to reopen the economy, is introducing legislation will allow Americans to sue China in United States court over COVID-19.
Through the Stop COVID Act, Americans can seek compensation “for the devastating harm the deadly virus has caused to the economy and human life,” Blackburn said in a statement on Monday.
Blackburn went on to say "China’s Communist Party must face consequences for its role in the origin and spread of the coronavirus."
“The costs are devastating: trillions of dollars in economic damage, more than 22 million American jobs lost, and over 150,000 deaths worldwide and counting. Business owners and families who have lost loved ones deserve justice. Under this legislation, Americans will have the opportunity to take China to court in the U.S. and demand accountability for their lies and deceit," Blackburn said.
Blackbrun along with Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) said the legislation will make "China legally and financially liable for unleashing the COVID-19 infection on our country."
The legislation will add onto the already existing the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and will eliminate "sovereign immunity for states that spread biological agents."
"As the coronavirus death toll and financial losses mount, China should be forced to pay the costs of these damages to the American people," Blackburn's statement said.
