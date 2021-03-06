WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Tennessee's senators explained why they voted against President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan on Saturday.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said she voted against the bill because "Tennesseans deserve better than this partisan wish list."

I voted against the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion “#COVID relief” bill. Tennesseans deserve better than this partisan wish list. Only 9% of this bill is COVID-related. The rest is allocated to liberal pet projects and blue state bailouts. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 6, 2021

Blackburn said the bill was "partisan legislation that is not targeted, timely, or temporary and ultimately does not serve the best interests of the American people."

Unlike the previous five relief bills that were passed with bipartisan support, Democrats chose to jam through partisan legislation that is not targeted, timely, or temporary and ultimately does not serve the best interests of the American people. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 6, 2021

Sen. Bill Hagerty also voted against and tweeted about his decision earlier on Saturday.

Good morning! Honored to serve alongside @MarshaBlackburn as we both stand against this nearly $2 trillion package, which 90% has nothing to do with COVID.We have been in the Capitol all night fighting for Tennessee, and will continue to do so! pic.twitter.com/cZWIHiGCH6 — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) March 6, 2021

The vote was 50 to 49 on a party-line vote. The House will now vote on the bill to approve changes made in the Senate on Tuesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said it approved, Biden to be signed into law.