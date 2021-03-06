Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty
Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - Tennessee's senators explained why they voted against President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan on Saturday. 

Sen. Marsha Blackburn said she voted against the bill because "Tennesseans deserve better than this partisan wish list."

Blackburn said the bill was "partisan legislation that is not targeted, timely, or temporary and ultimately does not serve the best interests of the American people."

Sen. Bill Hagerty also voted against and tweeted about his decision earlier on Saturday. 

The vote was 50 to 49 on a party-line vote. The House will now vote on the bill to approve changes made in the Senate on Tuesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said it approved, Biden to be signed into law.

 

