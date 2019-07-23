WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - Sen. Marsha Blackburn was looking for answers in how to combat the opioid crisis in Tennessee on Tuesday.
The Senate was having a hearing on the oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Blackburn got an update from FBI Director Christopher Wray.
She expressed concerns over the statistics coming out of Tennessee regarding overdoses.
“I do want to talk to you about the opioid crisis. The opioid crisis has taken such a toll in Tennessee and we know now it’s double the deaths of homicide,” said Blackburn.
“The issue I know is the top of mind for many people as it should be,” said Wray. “You may be interested to know that the first field office I visited out of 60 was Knoxville.”
Blackburn asked Wray to partner with the DEA, FBI and local police to help fight the opioid crisis and help lower the troubling statistic in Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.