CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSMV) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn focused on defending law enforcement and first responders during a speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.
Sen. Blackburn lashed out at Democrats for trying to "destroy these heroes" on the third night of the RNC.
"I'm talking about the heroes of our law enforcement and armed services," Blackburn said. "Leftists try to turn them into villains. They want to cancel them. But I'm here to tell you these heroes can't be canceled."
Senator Blackburn also highlighted hospital workers and researchers working on a COVID-19 vaccine.
The senator also touched on a church in Cookeville that stepped in to help those in need after the March tornadoes.
During the third night of the convention, Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden tweeted, seemingly in reference to the RNC.
"The contrast tonight couldn't be clearer. We can choose four more years of fear, division and hate," Biden wrote. "Let's overcome this era of darkness, together."
