WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and several colleagues have introduced a bill to remove the antitrust exemption that has been in place for Major League Baseball.

“A corporation that happily does business with the communist regimes in Cuba and China but caves to work CEOs who want to punish states with Voter ID does not deserve any special immunities in antitrust law,” Blackburn said in a news release.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks out on MLB All-Star Game move Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn responded to Major League Baseball moving their All-Star game out of Georgia in a series of tweets.

The bill was authored in response to Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from the Atlanta area after Georgia legislators enacted new election laws.

In addition to Blackburn, Senators Mike Lee, R-Utah, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Marco Rubio, R-Florida and Josh Hawley, R-Nebraska, are sponsors of the bill. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., who has over 20 cosponsors, has sponsored companion legislation in the House.

MLB to move All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to voting restrictions MLB is moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to new voting restrictions, the organization announced in a press release Friday.

“For decades, Major League Baseball has enjoyed a special exemption from the same antitrust laws that govern other businesses in our nation,” Rubio said in a news release. “The league has been able to escape scrutiny in part thanks to its perception as a good-faith guardian of America’s national pastime. But with its reprehensible decision to play politics and punish the State of Georgia, and countless small and minority-owned Georgian businesses, by moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, the MLB has shown its willingness to use its market power, derived from its antitrust exemption, irresponsibly. Now, Congress is obligated to revisit this unique treatment.”

“For nearly a century, Major League Baseball has enjoyed a special exemption from antitrust laws that other professional sports leagues do not,” Cruz said in a news release. “Major League Baseball asks for your ID when you pick up tickets at will-call, but they have made it clear they oppose photo ID requirements to vote. If Major League Baseball is going to act dishonestly and spread lies about Georgia’s voting rights bill to favor one party against the other, they shouldn’t expect to continue to receive special benefits from Congress.”

“MLB and woke mega-corporations have been coddled by government for too long,” Hawley said in a news release. “For decades, the MLB has been given a sweetheart deal by Washington politicians. But if they’d prefer to be partisan political activists instead, maybe it’s time to rethink that. With their capitulation to the left-wing Twitter mob and support for Biden’s big lie about election integrity, they’ve forfeited any right to an anti-trust exemption. They must be held to the same standard as the rest of American business.”