NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn said it’s up to the state’s Republican Caucus to decide if Speaker Glen Casada should be removed from his leadership position.
In a teleconference with reporters on Thursday, Blackburn would not say if she thought Casada should resign.
She repeatedly said Republicans who put him in the Speaker position must make that decision.
She did respond to how she felt reading the offensive texts about women sent between Casada and his former chief of staff.
“The things that I’ve read – the comments, the texts – are pretty disgusting,” Blackburn told reporters on the call.
