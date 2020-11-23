United States Senator Lamar Alexander
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) -  U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) released another statement on the 2020 Presidential Election. 

The statement released by Alexander on Monday said the following: 

“The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.”

This statement comes after earlier this month, Alexander advised Trump to share information with the transition team for the president-elect. 

Trump’s administration has refused to concede the election and block cooperation with the incoming Biden administration.

 

