NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A United States Senator for Tennessee is pushing for more testing and treatments to help reopen the nation’s and the state’s economy.
Sen. Lamar Alexander says he knows people are hurting from the Coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis.
“This is a massive change for our country, it’s turned us upside down,” Alexander said.
While he understands the motivation behind the recent protests to reopen our restaurants and businesses, Alexander said to restart the process, it needs to be methodical.
“I understand exactly how they feel. People are badly hurt by this shutdown. But it’s the fault of the virus. The only way we have to keep the virus from spreading and taking over the state, is to stay away from each other for as long as we can. So I support the governor and his efforts to say if you possibly can...stay at home until the end of the month,” Alexander said.
As the Governor of Tennessee recently announced he will let the “Safer at Home” order expire at the end of the month. It’s also why the Congressman said before anything gets back to normal, new testing, new treatments and new vaccines will be needed.
“I don’t think Tennesseans and Americans want to go back to work--back to school, unless we know whether we have the virus or the people who have it have been isolated. I’m focused on a new technology to produce tens of millions of diagnostic test that’ll be ready this summer,” Alexander said.
There are 34,000 Tennessee businesses that got more than $6 billion and the United States Congress announced on Monday, they are working on trying to extend that program.
The paycheck protection program is a federal program designed to help small businesses during the Coronavirus. Last week, the program ran out of money after reaching a $350 billion cap.
“For these businesses they all had to be small businesses. And interestingly, most of the loans were made by the smaller banks,” Alexander said.
Alexander said Congress is working hard to get business owners money.
“The amount of money for small businesses will be another $250 billion. Plus $60 billion more, so that’s 310 billion more dollars on top of about 300 that was in the first program. That’s a massive amount of money. We have a big country with a lot of small businesses that need help. So I would expect the senate to approve another 310 billion dollars some time this week,” Alexander said.
Alexander said the real way to help businesses owners right now is by fighting this virus.
“The only way to permanently solve this problem is testing treatments and vaccines,” Alexander said. "And we’re spending billions of dollars to try and ensure that everyone has a test if they want it."
