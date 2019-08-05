NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Senator Lamar Alexander spent Monday afternoon in Nashville pleading for people to ask their lawmakers to fix the college application program.

Senator Alexander did a show-and-tell with the FAFSA form at the NCSL Summit. More people fill out the FAFSA form in Tennessee than any other state because it's the first step in getting two years of free community college. 

Over the last year, Alexander has been developing a bill that would cut the form from over 100 questions to just 24.

Alexander says the bill has bipartisan support, but he is asking voters to get their own senators on board. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

