GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to clean up the scene of a rollover semi crash on I-65N near the Long Hollow Pike exit that caused diesel fuel to spill and the interstate itself to be damaged.

According to TDOT, a semi-truck crashed around 3:15 a.m. on I-65 northbound at mile marker 97. The rollover has shut down all northbound lanes of the interstate. 

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us the semi was hauling 20-30 pounds of general freight. Officials noted both of the truck's diesel tanks were empty, spilling more than 125 gallons of diesel fuel onto the ground in a grassy area. Some of the fuel leaked into a concrete culvert and HAZMAT is on the way to assess the situation.

The crash took a major chunk out of the interstate when it slid. TDOT is investigating and will likely have to patch the areas damaged. Crews are working to get a second tow truck to the scene to slide the semi off to the side so a lane of traffic can begin moving.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown at this time.  The interstate is expected to reopen around 8 a.m. 

