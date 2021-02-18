NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to pull a semi-truck out of an embankment on I-24 East in South Nashville Thursday morning.
As of 4:50 a.m. the interstate is down to two lanes with the right shoulder blocked between Harding Place and Haywood Lane.
18-wheeler off the road between Harding place and Haywood lane headed eastbound. Again, please be careful this morning. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Y2zpGJSbgC— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) February 18, 2021
TDOT has not estimated a clear time for this crash yet.
News4 is working to learn if anyone was injured in the crash.
Officials in Middle Tennessee are reminding drivers to use caution when out on the roads this morning, especially after a night of several more inches of snowfall.
