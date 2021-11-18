MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - According to Murfreesboro Police, a semi-truck filled with Jack Daniel’s Whiskey overturned Wednesday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., the driver of the truck was making a left turn onto the I-24 on-ramp from S. Church St. when the load of whiskey in the truck shifted.
According to police, several gallons of whiskey spilled onto the ground. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
