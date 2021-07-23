JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to clear the scene of a crash after a semi-truck slid down an embankment off I-24 in Joelton early Friday morning.
The truck crashed onto Whites Creek Pike near the exit off the interstate.
Crews are starting efforts to move the semi from the embankment. It left I-24 at Whites Creek Pike. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/3DSrTv1BYM— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) July 23, 2021
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Commuters in the area could experience delays this morning as crews continue to work the scene.
Follow News4 for updates.
